2022/23 Women's Premier League season to start in October

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2022/23 Women’s Premier League will commence in October.

According to the GFA, the competition will officially start on the weekend of Friday, October 28 to Monday, October 30, 2022 across the Northern and Southern Zones."

“This follows approval of the plan for the 2022-23 football season by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association,” a statement said.

"The Women’s Premier League fixtures for the upcoming season is scheduled to be released by Tuesday, August 30, 2022 to enable club prepare adequately for the season.

"The dates for registration of players have already been communicated to Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs and the Women’s Premier League clubs.

"It must be noted also that the calendar will make room for a break in November and December 2022 for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as required by FIFA for all qualified Member Associations.

"By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders to take note of the dates and act accordingly."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will head into the new campaign as defending champions, having dethroned Hasaacas Ladies in the 2021/22 season.