2022 CHAN: Ghana coach Annor Walker- 'We will give Ghanaians their heart desires'

Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker says he is satisfied with his team’s preparation for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament set to start in Algeria on 13 January 2023.

The home-based national team is expected to arrive in Algiers on Wednesday, 4 January 2023 after completing a two-week training tour in Egypt.

They won two friendly matches against Egypt’s U20 and Al Ahly.

Walker, who handles Ghana Premier League side Samartex, had this message for Ghanaians: “We have about two weeks ahead of us before the commencement of the tournament which I feel by then the team would be in good shape and we will all give them [Ghanaians] their heart desires.”

Ghana open their tournament campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.

Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favourites Morocco on 23 January 23.

All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.

By Suleman Asante

