2022 World Cup: Black Stars coach Otto Addo urged to bench "senior players"

Former Ghana goalkeeper Joe Carr has urged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to bench "senior players" who fail to deliver.

Black Stars will compete in their fourth World Cup next month in Qatar, but confidence in the team appears to be low ahead of the tournament.

Addo's men failed to impress in recent friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana were defeated 3-0 by the South Americans before winning 1-0 against the 139th-ranked Central American side.

The results of the two games have prompted calls for Addo to use more new players, and Carr agrees.

"The coach should not hesitate to bench senior players if they do not live up to his expectation. This is the only way to get players to give their best during the competition," Carr told Graphic Sports.

Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage of the 2022 tournament which gets underway on November 20.