2022 World Cup: FIFA to deploy new metrics to check performance and stats of Ghanaian players 

FIFA is set to roll out a new statistical tool known as the Enhanced Football Intelligence at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which will help to check the performance and stats of Ghanaian players at the tournament.

The new technology will aid in the analysis of Ghanaian players during real-time matches. The Enhanced metrics can be made available 30 seconds after a match event occurs.

It was trailed during the World Cup play-offs involving Australia vs Peru and Costa Rica vs New Zealand in Qatar in June.

The Enhanced Football Intelligence infrastructure (EFI) has been designed to enhance the flow of live-monitoring and match-event data, which is sent in real-time by external providers straight to the FIFA database.

The data is will be forwarded to models and fed into algorithms that calculate the results. These are sent back to the FIFA data hub, which then distributes the EFI metrics to all stakeholders in the 30 seconds after the event.

The new data, which includes line breaks, the pressure applied to a ball carrier and when a team loses the ball under pressure, will be made available live during matches to all stakeholders – among them broadcasters, fans and app users – and can help explain a team’s style of play and add context to match results.

Fans and team can be able to access these contents from the FIFA database after every game.

The metrics will also provide additional information to assist with overall analysis of the tournament and the designation of the end-of-tournament awards, such as the adidas Golden, Silver and Bronze Ball, the adidas Golden, Silver and Bronze Boot, the adidas Golden Glove, the FIFA Best Young Player and the FIFA Fair Play Award.

Ghana is in Group H of the tournament and will face Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.