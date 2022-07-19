2022 World Cup: GFA boss Kurt Okraku confident Black Stars will make Ghanaians proud

Kurt Okraku, president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), believes the Black Stars will shine at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars will compete in the competition's group stage against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Patrick Pfeifer, and two others have confirmed their availability, giving the Black Stars a boost ahead of the tournament.

"Mohammed Polo has come and done his bit, it is left with me and you to also do our part in our mission to make our dear nation great and strong," Okraku said at the launch of Mohammed Polo's Book launch.

"Our beloved Black Stars are in the Mundial (2022 World Cup) and we will go there and make our nation great and strong and proudly defend our colors and we will go there with the one and only professor Mohammed Ahmed 'Polo'," he added.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.