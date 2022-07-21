2022 World Cup: Ghana line-up three friendlies in Austria next month- EXCLUSIVE

The Black Stars of Ghana will play three friendly games next month as part of preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The four times African champions will play World Cup-bound Morocco and Qatar as well as the Raggae Boyz of Jamaica in August.

The three games will be played from August 20, 23 and 26 at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Austria.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm that the Black Stars will first play Jamaica before facing Qatar and Morocco.

The West African giants are returning to the World Cup after edging out Nigeria to qualify for the tournament in Qatar this November.

The Ghana Football Association recently announced the nationality switches of six players as part of boosting the team with quality before November's World Cup.

Inaki Williams of Athletic Club and English Premier League duo Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey have all confirmed their availability ahead of the next international break.

The tournament is expected to give coach Otto Addo an insight into the new players joining the team.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.