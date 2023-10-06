2023/24 Access Bank Division One League: Former top-flight sides begin campaign on Sunday

The 2023-24 Access Bank Division One League kicks off this weekend with the three clubs relegated from the premier league last season in action on Sunday.

King Faisal, Kotoku Royals and Tamale City begin life in the second-tier with their opening games on Sunday, October 8 2023.

King Faisal will host Vipers at their new home ground, the Ejisu Okese Park while Kotoko Royals are away to Susubiribi at the Akyem Tafo Rovers Park.

Tamale City will be guests to Wa Suntaa at the Malik Jabir Stadium.

Tamale City and Kotoku Royals returned to the division after failing to extend their stay in the premier league in their debut season.

All three teams could make an early return to the top flight if they can replicate their form towards the end of their campaign last season.

The challenge will be the departures of most of their players who made huge impacts at these clubs, and whether they can also keep up the momentum throughout the season. Again, life in Division One as they are fully aware is completely different from the premier league.

Notably were the transfers of Andy Kumi out of Royals, Liventus Arthur and Sampson Eduku were sold by Tamale City.

King Faisal have also had their fair share of exits with the likes of Baba Yahaya, Oppong Afranie and Benjamin Bature leaving for Kotoko, Hearts and Medeama respectively.

One thing is certain – all three club will be hoping for a quick return to the premier league.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante