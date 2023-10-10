2023/24 Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 1 – Zone 2 Recap

Division One debutants, Rospak stunned Skyy FC to record their first victory in the second-tier of Ghana football.

Memphis Boadu netted the only goal of the game for Rospak at the Akoon Park on Sunday, October 8 2023.

Another second-tier debutant, Young Redbull were held to a 2-2 draw by New Edubiase at the Robert Mensah Stadium.

Redbull got the opener just 5 minutes into the game through Joseph Addo Tetteh but Edubiase responded 8 minutes later through Richard Jackson’s strike.

Kwame Akugre shot the visitors into the lead right after recess but they couldn’t hold on to their advantage, allowing the newcomers to equalize on 84 minutes through Obed Bentum and share the spoils in the end.

PAC Academy showed they meant business as they beat Nzema Kotoko 2-0 at the Offinso Methodist Park. Zackaria struck on 14 minutes for the hosts and Charles Asante added the second on 38 minutes.

Mysterious Dwarf have started well with a 1-0 win over Sefwi All Stars thanks to Nathaniel Appiah’s last gasp goal on 98 minutes.

Basake Holy Stars won 1-0 in their trip to Beposo to face Asekem FC.

Soccer Intellectuals shared the spoils with Future Stars in a 2-2 draw at the Eduyaw Asasan Park.

Future Stars took the lead on 17 minutes through Abdul Rawuf Abubakar but Intellectuals equalized in the 36th minute through Ebenezer Offei. Emmanuel Asante’s 71st minute strike gave Intellectuals the lead but Eric Wiafe’s stoppage time goal for the visitors ensured that spoils were shared.

At the Swedru Stadium, Swedru All Blacks lost narrowly to Elmina Sharks courtesy of Joseph Attah’s 91st minutes goal for the visitors.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante