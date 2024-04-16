GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions captain Shawkan Mohammed named MoTM in victory over Bibiani GoldStars

Published on: 16 April 2024
Accra Lions midfielder, Shawkan Mohammed was named Man of the Match after an excellent performance in the victory over Bibiani GoldStars in Accra on Monday. 

The Accra Lions captain bossed the midfield as Lions cruised to a 2-0 victory at home, courtesy goals from Mohammed Yahaya and Daniel Kwame Awuni.

Shawkan wins the award for the second home game running and it is his third time scooping the Man of the Match gong in the ongoing campaign.

The hardworking midfielder also displayed leadership on the pitch as he urged his teammates to an important win.

Accra Lions have been in fine form in the second round of the Ghana Premier League, and are unbeaten in their home games since the turn of the year.

The Accra-based club travels to Tamale for their next game against Karela United.

