2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions defender Ali Mohammed wins MVP in Hearts of Oak clash

Accra Lions defender scooped his third Most Valuable Player award after an outstanding display in the game against Hearts of Oak on Tuesday.

Despite losing the matchday 11 encounter to their neighbours at the Accra Sports Stadium, the centre-back was clearly the best player on the pitch.

Mohammed defended resolutely and also offered some threat from set pieces, coming close in the first half with a header.

However, an 86th minute strike from Raphael Amponsah denied the host at least a point from the entertaining game.

Hamza Issah gave Hearts a fifth minute lead before Abass Samari levelled halfway through the first half.

Accra Lions will next travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars.