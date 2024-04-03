2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions striker Yahaya Mohammed named MoTM in Medeama win

Yahaya Mohammed of Accra Lions was adjudged the Man of the Match in the victory over Medeama SC in the outstanding matchday 18 game of the Ghana Premier League.

The striker netted the winner as Lions made a winning return to Accra after almost three months of playing away from home.

Mohammed connected to a Daniel Awuni cross with 18 minutes remaining to secure all three points for the host following a dominant display.

He came close to opening the scoring in the first half after meeting a teasing cross in the box from Dominic Amponsah before also creating chances for his teammates.

The Medeama defence struggled to contain him with his blind runs causing troubles for the central defensive pair.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions have been in fine form since the start of the second round, winning their fourth game in six matches to move eight on the Ghana Premier League table.

The Accra-based club will next host Bofoakwa Tano on Saturday.