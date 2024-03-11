2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Brace hero Blessing Asuman named MOTM as Accra Lions annihilate Berekum Chelsea

Teen sensation, Blessing Asuman was named the Man of the Match in Accra Lions' thumping victory over Berekum Chelsea on matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League.

The 18-year-old, who joined Lions on loan at the beginning of the second round, had a debut to savour after scoring twice as the Accra-based outfit recorded their biggest win in the Premier League.

His goals were sandwiched by strikes from Dominic Amponsah, Ali Mohammed and Abdul Shakun Abubakari as Accra Lions whitewashed Chelsea 5-0 in Sogakope, with their new coach Samuel Boadu watching from the stands.

The youngster was also a menace on the flanks for Accra Lions, combining effectively with Amponsah and Yahaya Mohammed in attack.

The victory was Accra Lions' first in two games following the return of the Ghana Premier League.

They will next face Medeama SC in midweek for the outstanding matchday 18 game in Sogakope.