2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Daniel Awuni bags another MoTM award as Accra Lions pip Great Olympics

Daniel Awuni has been named Man of the Match for the second game running following his outstanding performance for Accra Lions in the victory over Great Olympics.

The 18-year-old excelled on the flanks as Dominic Amponsah's first half strike separated the two sides in the regional derby.

Awuni was lively throughout the game, exciting fans with his trickery and pace as Great Olympics struggled to find an antidote for the forward.

It was his third Man of the Match award, having starred in the victory over Asante Kotoko last week in Kumasi, where he was adjudged the best player.

His performance has been key to Lions' form in the second round of the season, as they stretched their winning streak to three games.

Accra Lions have not lost a game in the second round and have steadily climbed up on the league log despite having an outstanding game against Medeama SC.