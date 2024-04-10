GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Legon Cities 1-1 FC Samartex

Published on: 10 April 2024
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Legon Cities 1-1 FC Samartex

League leaders, FC Samartex left it late at the Theatre of Dreams to salvage a point against Legon Cities on Wednesday, April 10 2024 in their matchday 25 premier league clash. 

The stakes were high for both teams as Samartex were aiming to cement their lead on top of the league standings while their hosts were keen to keep up the momentum as they beginning to turn things around after their poor start to the second round.

Samartex fell behind just before the break through Isaac Afful's own goal after he was put under pressure by Cities' Fredrick Atatuk.

After recess, the Royals soaked in everything the visitors threw at them but wilted under pressure as they conceded a stoppage time equalizer through Emmanuel Owusu Boakye.

The crucial point earned gives the Timber Giants a three point lead atop the league table as Nations FC succumbed to a 1-0 defeat away to RTU.

Legon Cities are in 13th position with 32 points, 14 behind Samartex.

The Royals are away to defending champions, Medeama for their next game while Samartex return to Samreboi to host Berekum Chelsea.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more