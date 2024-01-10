2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Match Report - Medeama SC 1-0 Great Olympics

Kamaradini Mahamudu scored the decisive goal for Medeama in their hard-fought 1-win over Great Olympics in an outstanding Ghana Premier League match.

The versatile defender headed home from close range in the first half to separates the two teams.

Medeama midfielder Michael Enu returned to the squad after serving a suspension.

Assistant coach Stephen Gurah, who took charge of the team, opted for the return of Kofi Asmah, Emmanuel Cudjoe and Baba Musah Abdulai in a three-back system.

Winger Nana Kofi Babil, who yet to spark for the team, was handed starting berth alongside Derrick Fordjour and striker Joshua Agyemang.

Kelvin Nkrumah was handed just his third start of the season, replacing Kwadwo Amoako at the right-back role.

First choice goalkeeper Felix Kyei returned to post, replacing Abdul Jabal, who had his chance in the Ghana FA Cup defeat at Skyy FC.

Great Olympics, who had been been good travelers to Tarkwa over the years, recorded their second successive defeats at the Akoon Community Park.

Medeama have moved two points above Great Olympics on the league table as they now lie 9th with 23 points with two more outstanding matches.