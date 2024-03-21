2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Match Report - Medeama SC 2-0 Aduana Stars

A dominant Medeama side beat Aduana Stars 2-0 in a rescheduled Ghana Premier League match on Thursday morning with goals from Michael Enu and Derrick Fordjour.

In a one-sided contest, the champions showcased their immense quality to dispatch the Fire Club at the Akoon Community Park in just 45 minutes.

Medeama midfielder Michael Enu opened the scoring on 73 minutes before Derrick Fordjour sealed victory in injury-time to put the visitors to the sword.

Forward Nana Kofi Babil took a knock and was replaced by Godfred Abban as the Mauve and Yellow strolled to victory infront of their home fans.

The match, originally fixed for Wednesday, was rained off- forcing the second half of the game on Thursday.

Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor made one change to the starting line -up from the side's 1-0 defeat at Nsoatreman FC.

Fatawu Sulemana made a return to the team for the first time since his return from Sudan- replacing Fatawu Hamidu at the right-back.

After a conservative first-half performance, Medeama offered more attacking threat in the final half an hour but anything other than a home win would have been scarcely deserved.

Nebojsa Kapor's side dominated the first half against Aduana Stars without reward, but the tension eased when Enu turned in a goal after riveting Thursday performance.

Medeama have now moved on same point with giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on 32 points with 13 games left to play for the defending champions.

Aduana Stars remain third on the league table, just three points adrift of leaders FC Samartex 1996.