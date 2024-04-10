2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Match Report – Medeama SC 2-0 Hearts of Oak

Medeama produced a masterful display to dispatch struggling Hearts of Oak 2-0 on Wednesday to put the champions back into business.

Two second-half goals from defender Kobina Amoah and midfielder Godfred Abban killed the resilience of the Phobians at the Akoon Community Park.

Amoah drilled home a powerful free-kick on 65th minute before Godfred Abban put the icing on the cake eight minutes to regulation time.

The defending champions needed to respond after recent setbacks and they did in an amazing fashion, recording a commanding and comfortable 2-0 success against the Accra giants.

Hearts enjoyed the chunk of possession in the first half in particular with Ibrahim Salifu and Salim Adams coming close on three separate occasions.

However, goalkeeper Felix Kyei, demonstrated his immense quality and stability to thwart their efforts.

Kobina Amoah scored from a direct free kick before Godfred Abban slotted home from close range on 82 minutes to set the home crowd agog.

The Mauve and Yellow have banished recent defeats to Accra Lions and Samartex to record their first win in three matches.

The win, has lifted the champions to fifth on the league table with 36 points from 25 matches.

Hearts of Oak have now suffered three successive defeats to spark concerns within the group.

Their latest setback followed their 2-1 defeat at league leaders Samartex and their 1-0 blip at home to Bibiani Gold Stars.

They have now slipped to 11th on the table- and now in a difficult position of challenging for the Premier League crown.