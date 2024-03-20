2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Preview- Medeama SC vs Aduana Stars

Medeama take on Aduana Stars FC in an outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture at home on Wednesday.

The Mauve and Yellow will be wary of a rejuvenated Aduana Stars side who are determined to wrangle the title away from the defending champions.

Medeama's defence of the Premier League crown is in doubt amid an unflattering campaign in the 2023-24 season.

The two-time FA Cup holders, who have exited the group stage of the CAF Champions League, are 10th points adrift of leaders FC Samartex 1996.

The stakes couldn't be higher ahead of this match, as a win for Medeama will see them close the gap at the top, while Fire Club will go joint-top with a famous victory at the Akoon Community Park.

The title race has been intense with Medeama still in with a chance to defend their Premier League crown.

A win against the Dorma-based side will take them within 7 points of the league leaders with another outstanding match against Accra Lions looming large.

Medeama forward Ossah Bernadinho Tetteh appears revived under Bosnia tactician Nebojsa Kapor as he has improved tremendously since getting his chance.

Medeama have been in this position over the past few years that they won't be fazed by a crucial game against one of their title rivals Aduana Stars.

They're playing well, key players are fit and in form, and they'll go into the game at home as favorites, and for good reason.

The Mauve and Yellow will be without rising defender Nurudeen Abdulai - who is on an emergency international parachute with the Black Stars in Morocco.

The exciting and highly talented centre-back has been handed a late call-up into the team ahead of the international friendly against Uganda and Nigeria.

Aduana Stars are a formidable team and will pose a big threat at the Akoon Community Park.

They have won in Tarkwa on two occasions and will fancy their chances against an inconsistent Medeama team.

Aduana coach Yaw Acheampong is a familiar face in Tarkwa, having coached the Mauve and Yellows in the 2021-22 season alongside his former international teammate Yaw Preko.

Medeama will remain 9th on the league table and tie on same points with giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak if they negotiate the tie against the second-placed team.