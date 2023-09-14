2023/24 Ghana Premier League set to kick off as planned despite injunction threats

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee member, Sammy Anim Addo, has reaffirmed that the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off as planned, despite threats from Ashantigold FC to seek an injunction against the league.

This announcement comes as the football community eagerly anticipates the start of the new season, with the opening game scheduled for Friday. Real Tamale United (RTU) will face Accra Hearts of Oak SC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The General Secretary of the Ghana FA, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo, has also emphasised that the league is on course to commence as scheduled. He stated, "If anything happens, we will communicate it, but as of now, our plans are still ongoing, and nothing has changed."

In response to the potential injunction threat, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo added, "I haven't seen any injunction; that is why I said if there is anything, the secretariat will communicate it."

The confirmation from GFA officials regarding the league's commencement is welcome news for football enthusiasts in Ghana who are eagerly anticipating the start of the new season.