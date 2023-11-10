2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Karela United

Accra Lions will welcome Karela United to the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The Accra-based club returned home after picking a crucial away point in Bibiani last week, stretching their unbeaten run to three matches.

Meanwhile, Karela United travel to the capital after a 1-1 draw against Hearts of Oak in Tamale.

Accra Lions have dominated games between the two sides, winning three of their four meetings, including last season's away victory in Anyinase.

Accra Lions have won both games at home and hope to make it three in three on Friday afternoon.

However, they come up against an experienced side with the likes of Maxwell Arthur, Abdul Bashiru, and former Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed expected to start for Karela.

Accra Lions will be hoping winger Evans Botchway and Abass Samari recover in time for the game while captain Dominic Nsobila continues to be out with an injury.

The game is expected to produce a lot of goals as both sides battle it out in Accra.