2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Bibiani Goldstars

Aduana Stars looks to maintain their current winning streak as they host Bibiani Goldstars FC in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

With four consecutive victories, the Ogya Boys aim to extend their run to five at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

A win would propel them back to the top spot, trailing current leaders Nsoatreman FC by just one point in the matchday 10 fixture.

Striker Isaac Mintah, in formidable form, seeks to build on his six goals in the last four matches, bringing his season tally to eight.

Goldstars are currently enduring an unpleasant run as they have no win in their last five Ghana Premier League matches.

The Miners have drawn all of the said matches with their last victory dating back to October 8, when they thrashed Real Tamale United 3-0 in Bibiani.

Goldstars are trekking to Dormaa Ahenkro for this fixture on the back of poor away form. They are without a win in their last fourteen matches on the road.

Michael Osei and his team are two places away from the relegation and will be hoping to return to winning ways in Monday's game to improve their position on the league standings.