2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Preview – Hearts of Oak vs. Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak will be looking to break their streak of back-to-back draws when they take on Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians have had a mixed bag of results this season, with two wins, two losses, and five draws in their last nine matches. They have, however, been solid at home, with two wins and two draws in their four games.

Legon Cities, on the other hand, have struggled on the road, failing to secure a single victory in their last four away games. They come into this match on the back of a disappointing loss to Medeama SC at home, and coach Samuel Fabin will be eager to see his team bounce back with a positive result.

The previous meetings between these two teams have been tightly contested affairs, with the last three encounters at the Accra Sports Stadium ending in draws. Hearts of Oak will be relying on the firepower of Hamza Issah, who has scored in each of the last three games, to help them overcome Legon Cities' resilient defence.

Despite their struggles in front of goal, Maartin Kooman's side have shown promising signs in recent games, dominating possession and creating chances. They will need to convert those opportunities into goals if they are to claim all three points on Sunday.

For Legon Cities, they will look to their experienced players such as Sulemana Mohammed, Nicholas Mensah, and Frank Antwi to provide leadership and guidance on the pitch. With a fully fit squad to choose from, coach Fabin has plenty of options available to him, and he will be hoping that his team can capitalize on any mistakes made by the Phobians.

In what promises to be an exciting encounter, both teams will be determined to take home the spoils. Hearts of Oak will be eager to maintain their unbeaten record at home, while Legon Cities will be desperate to end their poor run on the road. It should be a closely fought contest, with neither side willing to give an inch.