2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Report- Samartex 1-0 Asante Kotoko

FC Samartex continued their impressive home form with a 1-0 win against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko. This marks the Sameraboi club's fifth consecutive home victory in the season.

Samartex took control of the game from the start, with the first chance falling to Baba Hamadu Musah, who unfortunately couldn't find the back of the net.

However, Emmanuel Keyekeye stepped up and scored a brilliant free kick in the 30th minute of the first half, securing his third goal of the season. The former Asante Kotoko and Karela United midfielder has been enjoying a fantastic season.

Despite a close call for Kotoko in the 37th minute due to a defensive error by Samartex's Ebenezer Acquah, the ball was eventually cleared for a throw-in.

Samartex dominated the second half, coming close to doubling their lead in the 66th and 68th minutes. The home side displayed resilience in defense, thwarting any attempts by The Porcupine Warriors to make inroads at their home ground.

Asante Kotoko struggled to make an impact or pose a goal threat in the second half, leading to their second consecutive defeat under Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum this season.

With this victory, Samartex climbed to second place on the league table with 16 points, while Asante Kotoko remains 15th with 10 points after week 10 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.