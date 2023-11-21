2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report- Accra Lions 1-2 Hearts of Oak

Raphael Amponsah's late strike secured a hard-fought win for Hearts of Oak as they defeated neighbours Accra Lions 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians got off to a bright start after Hamza Issah opened the scoring five minutes into the game, but Absss Samari levelled for Lions before the break.

Hearts of Oak wasted no time in establishing their intentions after Issah rose high to head home from an Ibrahim Salifu cross.

The Rainbow Club came close a few minutes later through a set piece, but Lions warmed themselves into the game as they began to control possession.

Ali Mohammed and Baba Apiiga came close halfway through the game before Yahaya Mohammed saw his effort collected by Richmond Ayi.

Accra Lions made it count after a period of dominance when Abass Samari connected to a lovely cross from Apiiga in the 26th minute.

The host nearly took the lead at the stroke of half-time after Yahaya met a pass from Samari.

After the break, Lions controlled the game in terms of possession but struggled to create chances.

Deep into the game, Albert Eonde sent in a cross into the box before Issah controlled the ball and laid it on to Amposnah, who fired pass to Daniel Afful.

Hearts held to clinch victory against their neighbours.