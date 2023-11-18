2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report- Karela United 2-1 Aduana Stars

Karela United revived their winning form with a 2-1 victory against Aduana Stars at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in the 11th week fixture of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Having endured a five-game winless streak, Karela United found themselves in 12th place in the league standings with 12 points.

In the encounter with Aduana Stars, Samuel Attah Kumi netted the opening goal in the 35th minute, giving the home side a one-goal lead at halftime.

Upon resumption, Evans Adomako extended Karela United's advantage with a goal in the 60th minute.

However, Gabriel Akwasi Mensah managed to pull one back for Aduana Stars in the 78th minute.

Despite the loss, Aduana Stars maintained their position on the league table with 21 points, but the standings may see changes after the completion of the 11th round of fixtures.