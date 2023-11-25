2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs. Berekum Chelsea

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to maintain their winning form in the Ghana Premier League as they host Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a series of poor outcomes under Martin Koopman, the Phobians parted ways with the Dutch trainer allowing the assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru to lead the team on an interim basis until a substantive coach is appointed.

Fortunately, Hearts of Oak got off to a flying start under Bashiru beating Accra Lions 2-1 in their 11th Ghana Premier League and bringing an end to their winless run.

On the other hand, Berekum Chelsea is one of the most in-form sides in the competition having won all of their last four games including a win against defending champions Medeama SC and FA Cup holders Dreams FC. What sets Chelsea apart is the fact that they have yet to concede a goal in those matches further underscoring their competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak whose fans are clearly tired of inconsistent performances will be looking to witness their first back-to-back wins after more than a year.

Head-to-head favours the Phobains more as they are yet to lose against Berekum Chelsea since 2019.