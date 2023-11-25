2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report – Nations FC 1-0 Karela United

Nations FC extended their revival with a hard-fought victory over Karela United at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday, November 25 2023.

Asamoah Boateng Afriyie’s 82nd minute spot kick was the difference to ensure the premier league debutants recorded their third consecutive victory of the campaign.

As expected, Nations dominated possession in the first half but their goal-scoring problem was evident as they failed to make their possession count.

After recess, The Pride and Passion were very disciplined and Abdul Ganiu made a brilliant to deny the hosts the opener. Nations were awarded a penalty and up stepped Afriyie to net what proved to be the winning goal of the match.

The win moved Nations to 5th position on the league standings with 17 points while Karela remain in 15th position with 12 points.