2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Preview - Aduana FC vs. Hearts of Oak

Aduana FC and Hearts of Oak will go head-to-head in the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from disappointing losses in their previous games, with Aduana FC losing to Berekum Chelsea in the MTN FA Cup and Hearts of Oak getting eliminated by Division One League side Nania FC.

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes so far this season, with Aduana FC sitting atop the league table despite their recent loss, while Hearts of Oak find themselves struggling outside of the title race.

However, their head-to-head record suggests that this could be a closely contested match, with Aduana FC winning six times, Hearts of Oak winning three times, and eight draws between them.

In terms of current form, Aduana FC have been excellent at home, while Hearts of Oak have been strong on the road. This season, Aduana FC have averaged 2.5 points per game at home, while Hearts of Oak have averaged one point per game away. Despite these statistics, it's important to note that both teams have struggled in recent weeks, making this match difficult to predict.

Ultimately, this match presents an opportunity for both teams to get their seasons back on track.