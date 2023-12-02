GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Preview – Karela United vs. Bechem United

Published on: 02 December 2023
Karela United

Karela United will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome Bechem United to the Aliu Mahama Stadium for premier league business on Sunday, December 3 2023.

After shocking Aduana on matchday 11 in Tamale, the Pride and Passion suffered a narrow defeat away to Nations FC last weekend. Tanko Shaibu’s side are 15th on the league standings and are out of the relegation zone on goal difference. They would want to steer clear danger with a win on Sunday.

Bechem United seem to have overcome their difficult start to the campaign and occupy 6th position on the standings with 17 points. Their bane is recording back-to-back wins as they have won 2 and drawn 4 of their last six. Kobi-Mensah will aim for consistency with his side as they chase their second away win of the campaign.

