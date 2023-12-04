2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report - Great Olympics 0-2 Legon Cities

Legon Cities FC defied the odds to end Great Olympics' unbeaten home run in Ghana Premier League after pipping them on Monday afternoon in a crunchy regional derby.

The Wonder Club saw their eighteen matches undefeated streak at home come to a halt after losing 1-0 to Cities at the Sogakope Park.

It is the Royals' first away victory in the premiership since April this year, where they beat Karela United FC in Nzema-Aiyinase.

Olympics trainer Annor Walker made a couple of changes to the team that eliminated Division One League side Golden Kicks FC in the FA Cup last midweek.

Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye, Michael Yeboah, Mathew Agama, Christopher Nakai Nettey, and Kekeli Attor were al brought back into the starting lineup.

Cities gaffer Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin rang a few alterations from the squad that thrashed Accra Lions FC 3-0 in the FA Cup a few days ago.

First choice goalkeeper Kwame Aziz returned to take his place in the starting lineup likewise Mohammed Suleman, Samuel Tenedu, and versatile defender Frank Akoto.

Teenager Kwabena Boateng got the opening goal of the match when he put Cities ahead moments after the interval.

Fabin's side sealed the maximum points deep in stoppage-time when Joseph Mereku extended the advantage.

Olympics ended the game with nine players following red cards to Nakai Nettey and Michael Yeboah, while Cities finished with ten men after Joseph Amoah was sent off.