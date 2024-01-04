2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report – Heart of Lions 1-0 Dreams FC

Heart of Lions recorded their second consecutive premier league win with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Dreams FC in their outstanding match on Thursday, January 4 2024 at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

Kwesi Pong’s 31st minute strike was the difference to ensure Bashir Hayford notched up his second win since taking charge as head coach at the club.

The hosts could have doubled their advantage before the break but Ebenezer Abban missed from the spot after Lions were awarded a penalty. Lions navigated pressure from the visitors as they held on to their slender lead to pick all three points.

Despite the win, Lions remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings on 14 points with a game in hand.

Dreams are a point and a place above Lions after the defeat but have three outstanding games. The Still Believe would want to put the loss behind them quickly as they aim to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

Lions will be confident ahead of their outstanding match at home to defending champions, Medeama as they will hope to draw inspiration from today’s win.