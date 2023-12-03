2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 13 Match Report - Karela United 0-4 Bechem United

Karela United's struggles continue as they slumped to their second consecutive defeat on Sunday at the hands of visiting Bechem United.

The Pride and Passion were thrashed 4-0 by Bechem United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in their matchday 13 clash. Emmanuel Avornyo's first half strike, Augustine Okrah's brace and Emmanuel Annor's stoppage time goal denied Karela back-to-back home wins.

Avornyo opened the scoring for the Hunters on 17 minutes. Okrah doubled their advantage after recess on 50 minutes and got his second 10 minutes later. Annor added to Karela's woes by netting Bechem's fourth to seal a convincing victory for his team.

Karela drop into the danger zone on 12 points while Bechem United climb up into 5th position with 20 points after the win.