2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs. RTU

Legon Cities will host Real Tamale United (RTU) at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra on Sunday, renewing their rivalry nine months after their last league encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

Riding high on a recent victory against Great Olympics, Legon Cities aim to extend their positive momentum.

Real Tamale United, however, enter the match with the task of overcoming defensive challenges, having conceded goals in nine consecutive away matches, a hurdle they must address to secure a favourable result.

In their four meetings since November 2021, Legon Cities have emerged victorious twice, holding a superior head-to-head record with a total of 6 goals compared to Real Tamale's 4.

Assessing their current standings, Legon Cities have won four out of 13 matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding 16. Real Tamale United, with four wins from 12 matches, have netted 15 goals while conceding 22.

As both teams strive for crucial points, the Legon Cities vs. Real Tamale United clash promises to be a compelling encounter, with Legon Cities looking to capitalise on their recent successes and Real Tamale United aiming to shore up their defence for a positive outcome.