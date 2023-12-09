GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 09 December 2023
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Preview – Samartex FC vs. Heart of Lions
Samartex 1996 FC

Samartex FC will aim to make it three wins on the spin when they welcome bottom-placed Heart of Lions to the Nsenkyire Stadium for premier league business on Sunday, December 10 2023.

The Timber Giants are in 3rd position on the standings and are oozing with confidence after recording their first away win of the campaign they so much craved.

With the hosts yet to drop a point at home this term, it’s hard to see this struggling Lions team getting anything from this game.

It may not be one-way traffic in Samreboi but the visitors will have to dig very deep to deny Samartex their 7th consecutive home win.

Lions could also go all out as they aim to record their first win to get themselves out of the drop zone as soon as possible.

