2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 14 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Great Olympics

Berekum Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League after two matches when they overcame Great Olympics at home on Sunday afternoon.

A late penalty goal was enough for the Bibires to claim the maximum points as they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over the Wonder Club.

Chelsea, despite dominating the game in the first half, they failed to break down the resilient Olympics defence. The first half ended without a goal.

The Berekum Blues returned from recess with an improved performance as they continued to penetrate the Olympics for the winning goal.

Chelsea left it late in the game after they were rewarded a penalty in the last 10 minutes of the encounter, and that made the difference of the match.

Captain Stephen Amankonah stepped up to convert the penalty kick and give Chelsea the victory in the matchday 14 fixture at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

Chelsea move one place up on the league standings to the 6th position with 23 points, while Olympics dropped two places down to the 12th place with 16 points.