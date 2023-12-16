2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview - Bofoakwa Tano vs. Legon Cities

Bofoakwa Tano FC will play as hosts to Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League matchday 15 at the Dawu Park 'Theatre of Dreams' on Sunday afternoon.

This will be the last fixture for the newly-promoted side outside Sunyani as they continue to serve their ban from using the Coronation Park.

The Green and Whites continue to drop on the league table after managing only one win in the last 9 league games. They are only two points above the drop zone.

John Eduafor Jnr hopes to begin his reign as head coach of Bofoakwa with a victory over Cities in Sunday's encounter.

Cities will make that short trip from the capital to Dawu with their eyes set on a third successive victory in the premiership this campaign.

Paa Kwesi Fabin's team faces Bofoakwa with a lot of confidence and motivation following the back-to-back wins over Great Olympics and Real Tamale United.

The Royals are presently lying 8th on the league standings with 18 points from 14 matches. They are 9 points adrift of the top spot and 4 points ahead of the relegation zone.