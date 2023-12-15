2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview - Nations FC vs. Hearts of Oak

The most in-form Ghana Premier League side Nations FC will be welcoming a struggling Hearts of Oak side on Saturday afternoon at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in week 15 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Abrankese-based side having started slowly in their debut season seem to have found their feet in the top-flight presently enjoying a remarkable five-game winning streak.

They will however be tested against one of the most successful sides in the competition, Hearts of Oak who have not won a game in their last three games having lost back-to-back to Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko in their previous games.

While, Nations FC appeared to have made good use of their relatively favourable fixtures where they faced, bottom-placed, Heart of Lions, Bibiani Gold Stars, Karela United, and Accra Lions, they proved their competence against Aduana Stars who initially topped the group until falling to Kassim Mingle's men last weekend.

Hearts of Oak on the other hand are coming from the back of a disappointing defeat to Kotoko in an intensive game which saw the Phobians lose 3-2 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Their next, against Nations FC, another team based in the Ashanti Region makes it more intriguing as they hope to end their opponent's stellar run and at the same time instill hope in their disappointing run so far which sees them lie ninth on the table.

Being their first meeting in the competition, fans expect a captivating battle on Saturday at 3:00 pm.