2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Preview - Real Tamale United vs. Berekum Chelsea

Real Tamale United are currently in the relegation zone on the Ghana Premier League standings as they continue to endure a difficult run in recent times.

They will have the opportunity to get out of the danger zone on Sunday when they face Berekum Chelsea in a matchweek 15 fixture at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The Pride of the North go into the game on the back of back-to-back defeats to Legon Cities and FC Samartex and will be keen on getting a win in Sunday's game.

RTU have managed to record just a victory in their last seven league matches. A win against Chelsea could see them move to 10th position on the log.

Chelsea will make the trip from Berekum to Tamale with some positive vibes, having returned to winning ways in the last league game, beating Great Olympics.

The Bibires are sitting in the 6th position on the league standings with 23 points from 14 matches. They will jump to the second place if they manage to get a win on Sunday afternoon.

Christopher Ennin's side have fared pretty well on the road recently as they have lost only once in their last four away matches with wins over African campaigners Medeama SC and Dreams FC.

Chelsea have lost just one out of their last five visits to Tamale against RTU in the Ghana Premier League.