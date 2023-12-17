2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report - Bofoakwa Tano 0-1 Legon Cities FC

Legon Cities made in three wins on the bounce in the Ghana Premier League when they overcame Bofoakwa Tano FC in a matchweek 15 encounter on Sunday.

Bofoakwa, playing home away from home at the Dawu Park 'Theatre of Dreams', suffered a second successive home defeat after losing 1-0 in the end.

The newly-promoted are serving a suspension from using the Sunyani Coronation Park following crowd disturbances in their game against Nsoatreman FC weeks ago.

Paa Kwesi Fabin made just a single change to the squad that beat Real Tamale United 3-0 in the last league game at the El Wak Stadium.

Richard Senanu earned a second consecutive start of the season as Joseph Amoah returned from suspension to replace Osman Amadu in the starting lineup.

Cities had the first threat on goal in the 27th minute, but a free-kick from outside the box by Albert Yeboah was parried away by the Bofoakwa goalkeeper.

The Royals finally had their dominance paid off on the half-hour mark when Suraje Yussif Kamal put them ahead deservedly.

Bofoakwa tried to fight back in the second half, but they could do little to get the equaliser as John Eduafor Jnr begins his adventure as the new head coach with a loss.