2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report - Great Olympics 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kototo's four-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday as they played a 0-0 draw against Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite having decent chances, neither team could find the back of the net in a thrilling encounter.

Kototo midfielder Richmond Lamptey was among the players who had opportunities to score but couldn't convert. The team had been on a roll, with four straight victories, including a 3-2 win over their main rivals Hearts of Oak.

The draw means that Kototo fails to close the gap on top spot, as they are now four points behind leaders Aduana FC. They will look to return to winning ways in their next game against Real Tamale United.

For Great Olympics, the draw keeps them unbeaten in their last four games, and they will aim to build on this result when they take on Hearts of Oak in a local derby in their next match.