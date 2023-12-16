2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report - Nations FC 1-1 Hearts of Oak 

Hearts of Oak and Nations FC battled to a 1-1 draw in their Ghana Premier League matchup at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday. The result extended Hearts of Oak's winless streak to four games, while Nations FC maintained their unbeaten run in six matches.

The Phobians got off to a strong start, with Hamza Issah scoring his sixth goal of the season in the ninth minute. The goal was a result of a deflected shot, but it was well-deserved for Hearts of Oak, who dominated the early stages of the game.

However, Nations FC gradually gained momentum and looked dangerous on the counter-attack. Their persistence paid off in the 94th minute when Richard Danso scored a dramatic equaliser to salvage a point for his team.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi was at fault for the equalizing goal, as he failed to grasp the ball properly, allowing it to slip through his hands. Ayi has faced criticism for his performances in recent games, including two costly mistakes in the Super Clash loss against Asante Kotoko.

The draw left Hearts of Oak feeling frustrated, as they came close to ending their winless streak. Interim coach Abdul Bashiru's future with the club may now be uncertain, as the team continues to struggle in their pursuit of the title.

On the other hand, Nations FC will be pleased with the draw, which maintains their unbeaten run. They sit in fourth place on the log and will seek to build on this result as they aim to climb higher up the table.