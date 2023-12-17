2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report: Real Tamale United 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea recorded a second straight victory in the Ghana Premier League after seeing off Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Bibires needed a second-half goal from Ansu Kofi Patrick to ensure they returned to Berekum with the maximum points of the match.

Ansu's goal was the difference as Chelsea pipped RTU 1-0 at the end of the matchday 15 fixture in Tamale with the home side losing for the third time on the trot.

He found the back of the net a few minutes into the second half after latching onto a pass inside the box to beat the goalkeeper.

Chelsea move to the third place on the league table after Sunday’s crucial win in Tamale. They have 26 points and are trailing the leaders by just one point.

RTU dropped to the relegation zone following the loss as they sit in the 17th position with only a point separating them and the safety places. They have managed a single win in their last eight matches in the league.