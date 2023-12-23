2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 - Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs Real Tamale United 

Asante Kotoko aims to bounce back to their winning ways as they face Real Tamale United on Sunday, following their recent draw with Great Olympics that halted a four-game winning streak.

The upcoming encounter holds significance as Asante Kotoko and Real Tamale United reunite nine months after their previous league clash, where Asante Kotoko emerged victorious with a convincing 4-0 win. However, the dynamics have changed since then, and both teams find themselves in different positions heading into this fixture.

Asante Kotoko currently sit in a relatively favourable position in the league, having won six of their 15 matches, drawing five, and suffering four defeats. They have scored 15 goals, conceding 12, showcasing a balanced performance this season.

On the other hand, Real Tamale United face a challenging situation with only four wins in 14 matches, accompanied by two draws and eight defeats. They have scored 16 goals but have struggled defensively, conceding 26.

Real Tamale United come into this match on a disappointing note, having suffered three consecutive defeats against Berekum Chelsea, Legon Cities, and Samartex. Defensive frailties have been a concern, with the team conceding goals in 10 consecutive away matches.

The head-to-head record between Asante Kotoko and Real Tamale United since December 2021 reveals a competitive history. Asante Kotoko have won once, while Real Tamale have secured victory twice, and one match ended in a draw.

As the teams gear up for this clash, Asante Kotoko look to continue their positive form, having won four of their last six matches. In contrast, Real Tamale United face a challenging period with only one win in their recent six matches, coupled with four losses and one draw.

The match promises to be an intriguing battle, with Asante Kotoko striving to reclaim their winning momentum and Real Tamale United aiming to rectify their defensive vulnerabilities for a better outcome.