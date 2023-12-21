2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview – Berekum Chelsea vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Third-placed Berekum Chelsea are gearing up to face Bofoakwa Tano at the Golden City Park in a highly anticipated 16th clash of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa Tano, returning to the top flight after a 16-year absence, has faced recent challenges leading to a coaching change, with John Eduafor Jnr taking over from Frimpong Manso.

Despite their recent struggles, Bofoakwa Tano aim to redefine their form and regain momentum in the league. In contrast, Berekum Chelsea, currently in remarkable form, are determined to maintain their competitive edge and continue their ascent in the league standings.

Berekum Chelsea's coach, Christopher Ennin, recently earned the Coach of the Month award for November, highlighting the team's stellar performance.

With back-to-back wins against Great Olympics and Real Tamale United, the Berekum-based side hold the advantage going into the clash.

Bofoakwa Tano, sitting in the 13th position on the table, face the challenge of improving their form after two consecutive defeats against Samartex and Legon Cities. The upcoming fixture promises an exciting battle as both teams strive for a positive outcome.

Fans can look forward to an intense showdown as the two sides clash on the afternoon of Saturday, December 23, 2024, at Golden City Park.