2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview – Great Olympics vs. Hearts of Oak

Published on: 21 December 2023
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview – Great Olympics vs. Hearts of Oak
Great Olympics

The Ga Mashie derby will take place outside of Accra as Great Olympics host Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, December 22 2023.

Both teams are level on 17 points with Hearts in 10th position on the league standings, having played a game more than Olympics who are a place behind the Phobians.

As they renew their rivalry in Kumasi on Friday, a win for either side couldn’t be more crucial as they have each won just once in their last six matches. A derby victory would boost the confidence of the team that picks all three points.

In games like this, form rarely matters and both teams are nowhere close to their best but each team knows they cannot afford to lose this match.

Apart from the precious three points at stake, the bragging rights is something both teams would also want to earn, which makes this an adrenaline rush of an encounter to expect on Friday evening.

