2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 - Match Preview - Medeama SC vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Ghana champions Medeama return to the domestic league for the first time since November 9 when they host regional rivals Bibiani Gold Stars on Boxing Day.

The Mauve and Yellow have been absent from the Ghanaian top-flight since their 1-0 win at home against Nsoatreman last month due to their heavy involvement in the 2023-24 CAF Champions League.

With Africa's elite inter-club competition taking a break to pave way for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'voire, the two-time FA Cup winners return to the pitch in their pursuit of their Premier League title defence.

They are back at the famous Akoon Park to face-off with their Western regional rivals Bibiani Gold Stars on Tuesday December 26, 2023.

This will be the last match for coach Evans Augustine Adotey, who is expected to return to his role as a technical director of the club for a new man to take charge.

Thirty seven (37-year-old) Bosnia tactician Nebojsa Kapor will replace the Ghanaian gaffer after his documentation is completed after signing the dotted lines, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Medeama face a resurgent Bibiani Gold Stars who appear revived after their comfortable 3-0 win over Samartex to end a poor run of results.

GoldStars are 14th on the table having amassed a paltry four points from a possible 15 in their last five matches.

They have won once, drawn once and suffered three defeats in their last five games but the appointment of Frimpong Manso is turning the corner.

Despite playing four matches less, Medeama are 12th on the table after amassing 16 points so far in the league.

The Tarkwa-based side have won two and suffered three defeats in their last matches as they will be desperate to return to winning ways on the domestic front.

The previous two matches involving the two teams at the Akoon Park has produced a draw and a win for the home side.

Team News

Medeama SC

The champions will be without top striker Jonathan Sowah as well as midfielder Jean Ourega Vital for the epic clash against the GoldStars.

Highly-rated defender Kamaradini Mamudu returns to the squad after missing the 3-0 drubbing in the CAF Champions League due to suspension.

Towering centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai is still absent as he recuperates from the shoulder injury he picked up against Tanzanian giants Young Africans in Kumasi on December 8.

However, new signing Michael Enu is available for selection after being named in a 20-man squad for the must-win game against the Miners.

Bibiani GoldStars

The Miners will go into the game with a very strong and fit squad of comprising, Appiah McCarthy, Alex Aso, Prince Owusu, Ampem Da Costa, William Dankyi, Mohammed Sadat, Emmanuel Appau, Ronald Frimpong and Yakubu Haqq.

Match Officials

REFEREE: Laud Nettey

ASSISTANTS: Richard Nettey and Kofi Nyarko Bakai

4TH REFEREE: Benjamin Sefa Antwi

MATCH COMMISIONER: Ali Plato PLATO