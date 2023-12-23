2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview – Nsoatreman FC vs. Aduana Stars

Nsoatreman will be keen to return to the winning track after losing their last two matches when they welcome leaders, Aduana Stars to the Nana Koromansah Park on Sunday, December 24 2023.

The stakes couldn’t be higher in this regional derby for both sides as Aduana would also want to maintain their lead atop the league standings.

Maxwell Koandu’s side seem to be losing steam after winning just one of their last five matches and would want to make a huge statement by responding strongly when the leaders visit Nsoatre on Sunday.

Nsoatreman are a strong team at their backyard but it has not been a perfect record this term as one of their last two defeats came at home to a struggling Karela side. The Fire Boys will feel they can make it two wins on the spin to extend their lead at the top.

With the hosts eager to get back on track, and the visitors aiming to extend their stay at the top, this game without a doubt will be a tasty match-up which promises end-to-end action on Sunday’s menu.