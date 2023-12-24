2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 1-0 Real Tamale United

Asante Kotoko secured a crucial victory against Real Tamale United, bouncing back from last week's draw with Great Olympics.

The Ugandan striker, Steven Dese Mukwala, played a pivotal role by converting a second-half penalty in the 80th minute at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Coming into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw that halted their four-game winning streak, Kotoko displayed determination to return to winning ways. The match saw Kotoko as the dominant side, creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Despite having a goal disallowed for offside in the 19th minute, replays later revealed it was an incorrect call. Richmond Lamptey had another chance but failed to convert from a one-on-one situation.

The contest remained largely one-sided, with Kotoko in control and Real Tamale United struggling. The deadlock was eventually broken in the 80th minute when Yahaya Baba was brought down in the box, resulting in a penalty.

Mukwala, enjoying a fine run, confidently scored the penalty, marking his fifth goal of the season and making him the club's top scorer. The victory propels Kotoko to sixth place on the table with 26 points, just three points behind the current leaders, Samartex.

Real Tamale United, on the other hand, finds themselves second from the bottom after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat in the league.