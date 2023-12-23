GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Published on: 23 December 2023
Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea and Bofoakwa Tano battled to a goalless draw in their local derby on Saturday, with the result pushing Chelsea up to second place in the league standings.

Despite Chelsea's recent strong form with two consecutive victories, they struggled to convert early chances, including a missed rebound opportunity by Patrick Ansu within the first minute of the game. Emmanuel Essien also squandered a clear chance in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at halftime.

The second half witnessed continued pressure from the home side, but Bofoakwa's defence remained resilient. Chelsea's efforts were further frustrated when a shot was cleared off the line in the 56th minute, denying them a crucial goal.

The draw proved to be a disappointment for Chelsea, as a victory would have propelled them to the top of the table, at least temporarily, with Aduana FC set to play on Sunday.

On the other hand, Bofoakwa Tano extended their winless streak to five games, with coach John Eduafor Jnr still in search of his first win since taking over from Frimpong Manso

