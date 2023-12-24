2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report - FC Samartex 3-0 Karela United

FC Samartex 1996 lived up to expectations as they returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League, destroying Karela United at the Nsenkyire Stadium.

The Timber Giants recovered from last week's setback to claim a comfortable and deserving 3-0 triumph over Karela on Sunday afternoon to move to the top of the league table.

Samartex were up and running right from the start of the matchday 16 fixture with total dominance.

Nurudeen Amadu's side had their dominance paid off on the stroke of half-time when forward Emmanuel Mamah opened the scoring with a screamer.

Mamah came close to getting the second goal of the match, but his effort was denied by the framework five minutes after the interval.

The forward jumped high over his marker and hit the ball with his head.

A few minutes later, midfielder Seidu Dauda Yussif doubled the advantage for Samartex when he hit the ball from distance to beat the Karela goalkeeper.

Baba Hamadu Musa put the icing on the cake in the 76th minute when he connected a cross from defender Francis Gyetuah with a powerful header.

Samartex retake the top spot following Sunday’s victory as they move two points clear with 29 points from 16 matches. Aduana Stars, Nsoatreman FC, and Berekum Chelsea are all on 27 points.